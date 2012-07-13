* Loss of Griffin could further weaken frontcourt power
* Davis brings shot-blocking gifts to U.S. side
(Adds background, quotes, context)
July 13 Anthony Davis, the number one pick in
the 2012 NBA Draft, will replace injured Blake Griffin on the
United States squad at the London Olympics in the latest shakeup
to the roster of the gold-medal favourites.
Griffin, a two-time National Basketball Association (NBA)
All-Star forward with the Los Angeles Clippers, has a medial
meniscus tear in his left knee and will miss the London Games,
USA Basketball Chairman Jerry Colangelo said on Friday.
The roster move may further weaken the powerhouse U.S. team
in the one area in which they are short, at the center position,
and could be exposed when they face teams with a big frontcourt.
"We are sorry to have received confirmation of Blake's
injury which has forced his withdrawal from the USA Team for
this summer," Colangelo said in a statement.
"Blake worked extremely hard in our training camp and
certainly would have been a valuable contributor. This is
another unfortunate injury, but we have to continue to move on
and we're very fortunate to have Anthony Davis available."
The 6-foot-10 (2.08 metre) Davis, who as a University of
Kentucky freshman last season was the consensus college Player
of the Year, was one of six alternates on the USA roster.
Davis, 19, was selected by the New Orleans Hornets with the
number one overall pick in the June draft. He scored nine points
against the Dominican Republic in the USA's 113-59 exhibition
victory Thursday night after entering in the fourth quarter.
"Anthony offers our team additional height and length, and
this will be an incredible experience for him," said Colangelo.
His lack of experience and strength, however, could
represent a falloff from the established Griffin.
Griffin, also 6-foot-10 and known for his rim-rattling
dunks, averaged 20.7 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Clippers
last season.
He is the latest in a string of U.S. players hit by injuries
ahead of the July 27-Aug. 12 London Games.
Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard, Chicago Bulls guard
Derrick Rose, and Miami's center/forward Chris Bosh and guard
Dwyane Wade have already been ruled out due to injuries.
With 6-foot-11 power forward LaMarcus Aldridge of the
Portland Trail Blazers another injury victim, the one area in
which the U.S. team might be short is at center with Tyson
Chandler of the Knicks the only true center on the roster.
While Davis is a rebounder and shot-blocker, he is young and
slender compared to the solidly built Griffin, who has
experience guarding the likes of Spain's frontcourt player Pau
Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers and was being counted on to fill
in at center for the Americans.
"Blake is one of the best players in the league," Colangelo
said. "Anthony Davis at some time is going to be one of the best
players in the league. Blake is a proven commodity."
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led the team to a gold medal
at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said not having Griffin was a big
loss, and that Davis would probably be used as an end of the
bench reserve.
Depth of talent is a hallmark of this U.S. team, which
routed the Dominican Republic in their first Olympic warm-up
game despite getting only seven points from LeBron James and
four points from Kobe Bryant.
Playing a suffocating, ball-hawking defense, the U.S. team
limited the Dominicans to just 31.7 percent shooting, and forced
27 turnover
"I was pleased with the unselfishness of our team,"
Krzyzewski said. "The defensive intensity, the fact that we
really shared the ball. We got a lot of minutes for everybody
tonight."
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington and Larry Fine in
New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)