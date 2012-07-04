By Andrew Stern
CHICAGO, July 4
CHICAGO, July 4 Four decades after the United
States suffered its first basketball defeat in Olympic
competition to the then Soviet Union in a game between Cold War
adversaries, some members of the U.S. team said they remain
bitter.
In an era when American professionals could not participate
in the Olympics, the U.S. team of mostly college players had
rallied in 1972 to lead 50-49 as time ran out.
But an international basketball official, William Jones of
Britain, ordered the game clock reset to three seconds, and on a
second replay of the final ticks of the clock the Soviets scored
a layup and were awarded the gold medal.
"(Jones) overruled the referee and the official scorer,"
Kenny Davis, the U.S. team captain, said in a telephone
interview. "He has absolutely no power at all to do that."
The incredulous Americans voted not to accept silver medals.
Davis and a teammate remain so angry that they put in their
wills that no one in their families can accept the medal either.
Soviet players and coaches have called the final result
legitimate, saying the buzzer system to call timeouts had
malfunctioned, and that the Americans were being sore losers.
"Americans, out of their own national pride and love of
country, they didn't want to lose, especially in basketball," a
sport invented in the United States, Russian player Ivan Edeshko
said in an ESPN documentary.
The Soviets' 51-50 triumph ended the United States' 63-game
unbeaten streak in the Olympics and its string of seven
consecutive gold medals since the sport was introduced in 1936.
Four decades after the defeat, the American players will
reunite next month at Davis' alma mater, Georgetown College in
central Kentucky, for the first time since that Olympics. There
will be a dinner and seminars open to the public.
While the defeat left U.S. players bitter, it has since been
seen as a watershed moment that inspired players all over the
world. At the time, there were no foreign players in the
National Basketball Association. Non-Americans now make up more
than one-quarter of the rosters.
The United States reasserted its dominance in international
basketball with its first "Dream Team" in 1992 after
professionals were allowed to compete, a team which featured
Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
The Soviets again won gold at the 1988 Games, and Argentina
triumphed in 2004 even after professionals were allowed.
In the 2008 Olympics, the U.S. squad won gold, and the 2012
team in London will be stocked with a dozen stars selected from
among 17 players led by NBA stars LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
FUNEREAL ATMOSPHERE
The 1972 American basketball defeat took place in a funereal
atmosphere after one of the most notorious events in Olympic
history in Munich -- the massacre of 11 members of the Israeli
team by Palestinian commandos.
The 1972 game ended in chaos. With the United States ahead
50-49, the Soviets inbounded and time ran out. But a referee
blew his whistle because a Soviet assistant coach was gesturing
frantically that they had tried to call a time out.
Then Jones interceded, ordering the game clock reset to
three seconds.
The final three seconds were replayed twice because the
clock was not properly reset the first time. After the first
Soviet miss, the Americans thought they had won and in the
bedlam that followed one U.S. player nearly had his jersey
ripped off, and U.S. coach Hank Iba's wallet was pickpocketed.
Finally, Soviet center Aleksandr Belov gathered in a
court-length pass, shed two U.S. defenders, and shot a lay-up
for the win.
"If you ask any of the 12 U.S. players, they will tell you
the same thing: They would have replayed that last three seconds
as many times as was needed for the Russians to win that game,"
said Don "Taps" Gallagher, a Chicago lawyer and author of
"Stolen Glory," a book coming out this month on the controversy.
Belov died in 1978, and was buried with his gold medal.
The player guarding Belov at the end, Jim Forbes, now a high
school teacher and coach, told Gallagher he thinks about the
defeat every day, believing he let his country down.
Tom McMillen, who became a U.S. congressman, and Gallagher
sought to rectify the 1972 result, asking the International
Olympic Committee for reconsideration and noting there is a
precedent for declaring a co-winner. A French skating judge
admitted to bias at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games, and a
second set of gold medals were awarded.
Davis, for one, does not like the idea. "In a basketball
game, there is a winner and a loser. There's no such thing as a
co-winner," he said.
"Anybody who saw the last few minutes and knows the rules
knows that we got cheated," said Ed Ratleff, a star guard who
subsequently played professionally in the NBA, coached, and is
now an insurance executive.
(Reporting by Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune)