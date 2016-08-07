UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Serbia 59 Spain 65 U.S. 121 Senegal 56 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. U.S. 1 1 0 121 56 2 2. Canada 1 1 0 90 68 2 3. Spain 1 1 0 65 59 2 4. Serbia 1 0 1 59 65 1 5. China 1 0 1 68 90 1 6. Senegal 1 0 1 56 121 1 MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Spain v U.S. (1500) Canada v Serbia (1715) Senegal v China (2245)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)