By Martyn Herman
LONDON Aug 11 Forget Bondi or even the
Copacabana, the iconic central London venue chosen for next
year's Olympic beach volleyball competition is unrivalled,
according to a senior official with the International Volleyball
Federation.
Despite the heavy showers and very un-tropical temperatures
experienced in historic Horseguards Parade on Thursday -- it was
hard to argue with the enthusiasm of Angelo Squeo, who has been
involved in four Olympics with the FIVB.
Just a hefty smash from Trafalgar Square, Big Ben and
flanked by Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street
residence on one side and the imposing old Admiralty Citadel on
another, the FIVB are clearly delighted to have landed a venue
that could be one of the defining images of London 2012.
"The setting is amazing, it's the best venue ever for beach
volleyball. We have never had anything like this," the FIVB's
events director Squeo told Reuters.
"In Atlanta it was 40 minutes from downtown, Bondi was far
away from Sydney even if it was prestigious, Athens was in
Piraeus, nothing really historic and in Beijing it was on the
outer ring of the city."
In a week in which England has made worldwide headlines for
the rioting and looting that started in London and spread across
the country, players taking to the sandpit for the 2012 Games
test event proved a welcome distraction for ticket holders.
Next year the stands will be much bigger with 15,000 crammed
around a court positioned on a square where King Henry VIII once
used to enjoy jousting competitions.
"Beach volleyball has always been sent off to the outskirts
and now, in a country new to beach volleyball, this is the first
time we are in the centre of a city and we are very proud,"
Squeo said.
"Sometimes organising committee's promise a fantastic venue
when they bid for the Games, then change their mind. In 2003
LOCOG called me here to show me three venues -- when I saw this
one I said I don't even need to see the others. I could never
imagine a better venue than this."
He even suggested that the Queen's Horseguards, with their
distinctive red tunics, can play a role next year.
"It would be fitting," he said. "Of course beach volleyball
has the rock music and the young audience but we can combine
that with London's traditions."
The players, who have been strutting their stuff to a
backdrop of the latest thumping dancehall tunes, were also
enjoying the unique stage.
"The sand is great, it's different at every tournament we
play but this is very soft and the location is one of the most
beautiful we have played in," China's Xue Chen said.
Brazil's Lili Maestrini, who partnered Angela Vieira to
victory on Thursday in the test event which finishes on Sunday,
said London had produced a perfect arena for a sport that is
massive back home but is still in its infancy in Britain.
"I think it will be great next year," she said. "The
organisation has been great. I think they are trying to make it
the best ever beach volleyball venue and I think you will see
next year when it's much bigger that it will be.
"Here is beautiful. I'm loving this, it's the best view in
the world to play and hopefully the people who come will learn
something.
"It's sad what we've seen on TV this week with the problems
here... but we are here to play and hopefully we're making
people a bit happy today."
The beach volleyball test event, one of a raft of events
which are part of the London Prepares programme, sees 24 pairs
compete in six groups with the finale on Sunday.
The basketball arena in the main Olympic Park will also get
its first action next week along with the BMX venue.
