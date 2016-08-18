UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Kerri Walsh/April Ross (U.S.) beat Talita/Larissa (Brazil) 17-21 21-17 15-9
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)