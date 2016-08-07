UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic beach volleyball women's Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Brzostek/Kolosinska (Poland) 2 Sweat/Fendrick (United States) 1 Larissa/Talita (Brazil) 2 Ukolova/Birlova (Russia) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Talita/Larissa (Brazil) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Kolosinska/Brzostek (Poland) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 3. Fendrick/Sweat (U.S.) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 4. Birlova/Ukolova (Russia) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Brzostek/Kolosinska (Poland) v Ukolova/Birlova (Russia) (1600) Larissa/Talita (Brazil) v Sweat/Fendrick (United States) (1930)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)