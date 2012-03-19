* Meeting Tuesday between govt, betting industry, IOC
* Real risk seen from unregulated gambling firms
By Matt Scuffham and Keith Weir
LONDON, March 19 Betting industry
representatives will meet organisers of the London Olympics on
Tuesday to discuss ways to prevent illegal gambling which some
officials regard as a bigger threat to the integrity of the
Games than doping.
Reuters reported earlier this month that a meeting would be
held in London to discuss a range of measures to tackle the
threat including a drop-in zone to offer advice to athletes in
the Olympic Village during the Games.
The seminar will be attended by major sports betting firms
such as William Hill, Betfair and Ladbrokes
, the UK's Gambling Commission, the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Kendrah Potts, the lead lawyer on integrity for the London
Games, is also expected to attend.
The threat posed by sports betting corruption was
highlighted last year when three Pakistani cricketers were
jailed after being found guilty of taking bribes to fix parts of
a test match against England in London in 2010.
"When sport is corrupted, and betting used to profit from
that corruption, it impacts sport and the legitimate betting
industry alike. Punters always want to know they're getting a
fair bet on their chosen sport," Ladbrokes Business Director
Mike O'Kane, who will chair the meeting, said on Monday.
UNREGULATED MARKETS
Despite the efforts of the gambling industry to combat
fixing, everyone involved in sport recognises that the main
threat lies in unregulated betting in Asia.
"Although the real risk lies within illegal betting markets,
the regulated industry still has a role to play in assisting the
authorities to understand and combat this problem," said O'Kane,
who is also head bookmaker at the European Sports Security
Association.
O'Kane said regulated betting companies have the systems in
place to detect and report suspicious betting activity.
British company Betfair, which operates the world's largest
betting exchange, has agreed to share information with the IOC
during the Games.
IOC President Jacques Rogge said last year that illegal
betting is as big a threat to the integrity of sports as doping.
Betting is prohibited for athletes taking part in the Games
under a code of ethics running for a month from the opening of
the Olympic Village on July 16. The ban applies to other
delegation members including coaches, officials and referees.
During the London Games, a dedicated area called 'the IOC
and me' will be set up in the Olympic village to raise awareness
of a number of issues including illegal and irregular betting in
sport, the IOC said.
A booth called 'Betting risk and me' will allow athletes to
learn more about the risks for themselves and for the integrity
of sport through quizzes, information kits and videos.
However, British bookmakers have noted that the Games are a
relatively small market - saying that wagers over the course of
the Olympics will probably be on par with an average weekend of
English Premier League soccer.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)