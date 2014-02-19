UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 19 Ole Einar Bjoerndalen earned a record 13th Winter Games medal on Wednesday when Norway won gold in the biathlon mixed relay.
Bjoerndalen, 40, beat the previous record he shared with compatriot and cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)