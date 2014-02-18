ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 18 After a great start to the Sochi Olympics, things have not gone to plan for Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in his attempt to become the most decorated Winter Olympian.

The 40-year-old finished 22nd in the 15km mass start after a day to forget on the shooting range, to finish well behind the winner, Emil Hegle Svendsen, a Norwegian team mate.

"I think I had control on the physical (side), but I don't know what happened with my shooting," Bjoerndalen said on Tuesday. "I made mistakes and I feel really bad about that. I am in good shape, but today was not my day."

Bjoerndalen, who won the 10km sprint early on in Sochi, missed six shots during the race, including four on the final shoot, which left his medal hopes in tatters.

The seven-times gold medallist is tied with compatriot Bjorn Daehlie on 12 Olympic medals and now turns his attention to Wednesday's mixed relay.

"I felt strong today, I skied well and I felt strong on the track. But what can I say - the race is finished now and you cannot change it," Bjoerndalen said. "I feel a little bit down now, but we need to do good preparation for tomorrow."

The race took place in far from ideal weather conditions, with heavy snow falling throughout, and the wind also did not help.

"It was the same for everyone and equal for all the athletes," Bjoerndalen said. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Robert Woodward)