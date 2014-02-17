INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 Darya Domracheva of Belarus won the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Monday.
Gabriela Soukalova of the Czech Republic took silver and Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff won the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead