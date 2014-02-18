UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 18 Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway won the men's biathlon 15km mass start gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.
Martin Fourcade of France took silver and Ondrej Moravec of the Czech Republic claimed the bronze.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)