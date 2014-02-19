UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 19 Norway won the Olympic biathlon mixed relay gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games on Wednesday.
The Czech Republic took silver and Italy claimed the bronze.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)