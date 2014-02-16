ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 The biathlon men's 15km mass start at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games has been postponed until Monday due to poor visibility after heavy fog fell on the Laura centre, organisers said on Sunday.

It will start at 1030 local time (0630GMT/01:30 AM ET).

The race was first delayed by one hour from 1900 to 2000 local time but conditions did not improve. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)