UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 The biathlon men's 15km mass start at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games has been postponed until Monday due to poor visibility after heavy fog fell on the Laura centre, organisers said on Sunday.
It will start at 1030 local time (0630GMT/01:30 AM ET).
The race was first delayed by one hour from 1900 to 2000 local time but conditions did not improve. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.