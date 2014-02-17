ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 The men's Olympic biathlon mass start race, already postponed from Sunday night, was called off again on Monday because of fog and will be held on Tuesday, organisers said.

Organisers said a decision on whether the women's mass start race scheduled for Monday at 1900 local time (1500GMT) would go ahead would be made at 1600 local time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mitch Phillips)