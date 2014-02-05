MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's world junior champion Olga Podchufarova has been called up to their women's biathlon squad for the Sochi Olympics to replace Irina Starykh who pulled out of the Games last week after failing a doping test.

The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) said in a statement on Tuesday it was applying to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for Podchufarova, 21, to be added to the team.

The 26-year-old Starykh, who was expected to challenge for medals especially in the sprint discipline, left the squad after failing an out of competition doping test when her 'A' sample returned positive. She awaits the results of her 'B' test.

The RBU said Podchufarova would travel to Sochi on Feb. 11, which means she will not take part in the sprint or pursuit.

The Muscovite won the pursuit at the world juniors in Obertilliach in January 2013 but has yet to make an appearance in the World Cup this season after making her debut last year.

Galina Nechkasova was originally chosen to replace Starykh but the IOC ruled her ineligible because she was not included in Russia's extended squad at the start of the season.

The Olympics start on Friday with the Opening Ceremony. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)