By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN Feb 16 The surprise departure of
Rome from the race to host the 2020 Olympics has put the
spotlight on the finances of the five remaining candidates, with
Azerbaijan's Baku and Qatar's Doha, initially seen as outsiders
but flush with cash, set to gain in status.
With the Italian capital, among the frontrunners, out of the
picture as the country slashes public spending amid wider
eurozone concerns, Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul complete the list
of bid cities.
"The IOC will be looking at numbers very carefully this time
round, especially now, after Rome," said an Olympic consultant
involved in many past Olympic bids, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"They will be looking at finances closely and they will also
be thinking whether other parts of the world make more financial
sense at the moment although only a few weeks ago they may have
appeared like a long shot."
A day before the International Olympic Committee collected
all candidacies, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on
Tuesday Italy's difficult economic situation would prevent the
government offering the necessary financial guarantees for a
possible Rome Olympics.
"The decision of course must be respected but in my view the
Italian government missed the chance to send a signal for
economic growth in Italy," IOC Vice President Thomas Bach told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"It is a pity that the obvious outstanding bid preparations
will now be wasted. But the field of candidates remains strong,"
Bach said.
The IOC will elect the winning bid in Sept 2013 at their
session in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
WISE DECISION
"I think it was, under the circumstances, a very wise
decision for Italy," IOC marketing chief Gerhard Heiberg told
Reuters.
"The IOC regrets this because we would have liked Rome to
bid but I understand very well the reasons for this. It is a
purely Italian case," said Heiberg.
"I think Spain has decided to go after the Games. That is
what I feel and I hope they will stay in the race," he said of
the only other eurozone country bidding.
With the IOC demanding water-tight financial guarantees and
state backing long before the Games are even awarded to a city,
Madrid, bidding for the third straight time, will be feeling the
heat as the country struggles to contain growing unemployment
and a wide budget deficit.
"That is inevitable," said Danny Townsend, of brand analysis
and research company Repucom International. "(Rome's withdrawal)
is symptomatic of the financial situation that is engulfing
Europe."
"At the end of the day these people are paid to make
decisions for the good of the country," Townsend, Repucom's
Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia President, told
Reuters.
"If the strategy for Madrid is that by hosting the Games
they will be a catalyst for a financial revolution then that is
fantastic," he said.
"They (Madrid bid) have legitimate reason to view this
expenditure as legitimate for the city. But it comes at a cost.
Italy took a completely different decision," Townsend added.
GOING EAST
As for the possibility of the Games going east straight
after the first South American foray in Rio de Janeiro in 2016,
Townsend said that trend was already there and would only
continue but traditional markets like Spain and Italy remained
very attractive.
"The Games will naturally and inevitably head into that
direction. The trend is there, to reap benefits of natural
resources," he said.
Both Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter
and Azerbaijan's booming capital Baku, flush with the proceeds
of oil and gas sales from reserves in the Caspian Sea, are
aggressively going after global events.
The Gulf state has already been awarded the 2022 soccer
World Cup and has been investing heavily in attracting major
sports events to Doha.
It will be the city's second successive Olympic bid after
failing to make the cut for the 2016 Games. Baku also failed in
the first hurdle for 2016.
At the time it was Doha's plan to stage the Games in
September/October that killed their bid.
This time round the IOC has already approved the change in
dates from the usual July/August slot and the country's
readiness to spend the billions needed for the biggest
multi-sports event in the world makes them an attractive choice.
Istanbul, bidding for the fifth time in the last six bids,
is also highlighting Turkey's sharp economic growth last year of
about 8.0 percent as proof that the country can shoulder the
financial burden of the Games.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)