By Steve Keating
| QUEBEC CITY
QUEBEC CITY May 22 The race to host the 2020
Summer Olympics reaches the first hurdle on Wednesday with five
cities trying to avoid being dropped from the bidding marathon
by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Istanbul, Madrid, Tokyo, Doha and Azerbaijan's Baku will try
to convince an evaluation committee they are ready to stage the
world's biggest sporting spectacle and remain in the high stakes
runoff that will not conclude until September 2013 when the IOC
will vote on a host in Buenos Aires.
Trimming the bids will be at the top of a busy three-day
agenda for the IOC but the executive board is also expected to
deal with several thorny issues, including Saudi Arabia's
hesitation to send female athletes to the London Olympics.
The possible inclusion of South Sudan and Kosovo as Olympic
members, an update on a revenue-sharing agreement with the
United States Olympic Committee and what to do with the 2004
gold medal stripped from American cyclist Tyler Hamilton after a
positive dope test are all issues likely to be raised.
The IOC executive board can also expect to face tough
questions over its decision not to honour the 40th anniversary
of Israeli athletes killed in attacks at the 1972 Munich
Olympics with a moment of silence at the London Games.
The spotlight, however, will be focused on the culling of
candidates for the 2020 Summer Games.
With the global economy in upheaval, selecting a 2020 host
represents a tricky decision for the IOC as it looks ahead eight
years and ponders a fuzzy financial picture.
While Tokyo and Istanbul are the clear front-runners, each
of the five bids has questions hanging over their ability to
stage a Games.
FINANCIAL MUSCLE
All five cities have bid before but Istanbul, bidding for a
fifth time, could finally be rewarded for its perseverance.
Bridging two continents, Istanbul is considered by many as
an attractive choice but Turkey's pursuit of soccer's 2020
European championships is proving a distraction.
"We will see tomorrow if we make the cut but we are very
positive," Hasan Arat, leader of the Istanbul delegation told
reporters on Tuesday. "We have learned a lot from the previous
bids.
"For Turkey, hosting the Games has always been the ultimate
prize. Always our priority has been the 2020 Olympic and
Paralympic Games and nothing has changed."
Tokyo, still recovering from last year's deadly earthquake
and tsunami, is also almost certain to advance to the next round
but will need to interest voters in staging consecutive Olympics
in Asia with Pyeongchang set to stage 2018 Winter Games.
Oil-rich Doha has the financial muscle to host the 2020
Olympics but the tiny Gulf nation of Qatar has plenty of work
ahead if it wants to add the Summer Games to a trophy case that
already includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Convincing the IOC to stage a Summer Games in October to
avoid searing heat is problematic as is the issue of women's
rights in many Arabic nations.
Even with Spain's economy in full meltdown mode, Madrid has
pushed on with its bid for the 2020 Games as organisers say an
Olympics will help in the country's economic recovery, but the
IOC is sure to be wary of any financial risks.
Cash is not an issue for, Baku but the Azerbaijan capital is
still viewed as the rank outsider that lacks infrastructure and
Olympic quality venues.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)