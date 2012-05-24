ISTANBUL May 24 Istanbul's efforts to host the
2020 Olympics are a "priority", the bid chief said on Thursday
after the city made it into a three-horse race for the Games
despite Turkey also wanting to hold the 2020 European soccer
Championship.
Istanbul, Madrid and Tokyo are in the running to host the
Games after Doha and Baku were dropped by the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.
However, the IOC is not sympathetic to the idea of an
Olympic host nation holding another major sporting event in the
country in the same year as the Olympics.
"We are here for the Olympics today, this is our priority,"
said Istanbul bid leader Hasan Arat, dismissing questions about
Turkey's pursuit of the European soccer Championship.
"There will be one Games, one city, two continents - Istanbul
offers a lot of things," Arat said while crying tears of joy as
he delivered the good news to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and
President Abdullah Gul.
It is the second time Turkey's largest city, bridging Europe
and Asia, has been shortlisted by the IOC although it has
presented four unsuccessful bids before.
"I can't find the words to describe how happy I am," said
Hidayet Turkoglu, the Orlando Magic forward and Turkish national
basketball team captain who has been named ambassador of
Istanbul's 2020 bid.
"I will do my best for Istanbul to host the 2020 Games,"
Turkoglu told reporters in Quebec City where the IOC announced
its decision.
Another risk factor for the Istanbul bid are allegations of
match-fixing in Turkish soccer, which are the subject of a court
case.
The investigation has cast a shadow over Turkey's
multi-billion-dollar soccer league and European football's
ruling body UEFA barred Fenerbahce from the Champions League
last year because of their alleged involvement.
