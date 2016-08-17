Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual seeding result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.
1. Joris Daudet (France) 34.617 seconds Q
2. David Graf (Switzerland) 34.678 Q
3. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 34.714 Q
4. Connor Fields (U.S.) 34.768 Q
5. Corben Sharrah (U.S.) 34.893 Q
6. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 34.933 Q
7. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 34.953 Q
8. Niek Kimmann (Netherlands) 35.070 Q
9. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 35.088 Q
10. Liam Phillips (Britain) 35.095 Q
11. Amidou Mir (France) 35.248 Q
12. Yoshitaku Nagasako (Japan) 35.286 Q
13. Bodi Turner (Australia) 35.333 Q
14. Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 35.341 Q
15. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 35.379 Q
16. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 35.404 Q
17. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 35.413 Q
18. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 35.422 Q
19. Carlos Ramirez (Colombia) 35.423 Q
20. Anthony Dean (Australia) 35.445 Q
21. Kyle Evans (Britain) 35.776 Q
22. Jeremy Rencurel (France) 35.884 Q
23. Jefferson Milano (Venezuela) 35.945 Q
24. Niklas Laustsen (Denmark) 36.199 Q
25. Trent Jones (New Zealand) 36.331 Q
26. Kyle Dodd (South Africa) 36.454 Q
27. Alfredo Campo (Ecuador) 36.463 Q
28. Tore Navrestad (Norway) 36.484 Q
29. Gonzalo Molina (Argentina) 36.860 Q
30. Evgeny Komarov (Russia) 36.958 Q