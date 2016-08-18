Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic bmx men's individual quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 1. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 1. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 1. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 1. Anthony Dean (Australia) 5. Connor Fields (U.S.) 5. Carlos Mario Oquendo (Colombia) 5. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 5. Trent Jones (New Zealand) 9. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 9. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 9. Corben Sharrah (U.S.) 9. Jefferson Milano (Venezuela) 13. Carlos Ramirez (Colombia) 13. Gonzalo Molina (Argentina) 13. Niek Kimmann (Netherlands) 13. David Graf (Switzerland) 17. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 17. Edzus Treimanis (Latvia) 17. Bodi Turner (Australia) 17. Jeremy Rencurel (France) 21. Tore Navrestad (Norway) 21. Joris Daudet (France) 21. Evgeny Komarov (Russia) 21. Kyle Dodd (South Africa) 25. Niklas Laustsen (Denmark) 25. Toni Syarifudin (Indonesia) 25. Kyle Evans (Britain) 25. Amidou Mir (France) 29. Yoshitaku Nagasako (Japan) 29. Alfredo Campo (Ecuador) 29. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 29. Liam Phillips (Britain) Quarterfinal 1 1. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 6 2. Trent Jones (New Zealand) 7 3. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 10 4. Niek Kimmann (Netherlands) 14 5. Edzus Treimanis (Latvia) 15 6. Joris Daudet (France) 18 7. Niklas Laustsen (Denmark) 19 8. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 19 Quarterfinal 2 1. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 4 2. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 7 3. Jefferson Milano (Venezuela) 12 4. David Graf (Switzerland) 14 5. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 14 6. Kyle Dodd (South Africa) 14 7. Toni Syarifudin (Indonesia) 22 8. Liam Phillips (Britain) 28 Quarterfinal 3 1. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 3 2. Carlos Mario Oquendo (Colombia) 9 3. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 10 4. Carlos Ramirez (Colombia) 11 5. Jeremy Rencurel (France) 14 6. Evgeny Komarov (Russia) 16 7. Amidou Mir (France) 28 8. Alfredo Campo (Ecuador) 28 Quarterfinal 4 1. Anthony Dean (Australia) 4 2. Connor Fields (U.S.) 8 3. Corben Sharrah (U.S.) 9 4. Gonzalo Molina (Argentina) 10 5. Bodi Turner (Australia) 18 6. Tore Navrestad (Norway) 19 7. Kyle Evans (Britain) 19 8. Yoshitaku Nagasako (Japan) 21