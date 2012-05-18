By Steve Keating
MONTREAL May 18 The British Olympic Association
(BOA) avoided possible sanctions ahead of the 2012 London
Olympics when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found it code
compliant on Friday.
The BOA informed WADA on Thursday, just prior to WADA's
Foundation Board meeting, that it had accepted a ruling by the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and revoked its rule of
lifetime bans for drug cheats.
The BOA had asked CAS to mediate after WADA ruled that the
life ban did not comply with its global doping code, which
provides for a maximum two-year ban for a first offence.
Under International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules, all
countries and sports must be code compliant to take part in a
Summer or Winter Games.
