(Recasts with official confirmation)

LONDON Oct 4 Former World Cup-winning England rugby union coach Clive Woodward is to leave his post as director of sport at the British Olympic Association, he said on Thursday.

"Post London 2012 is the right time for me to leave the BOA, which is now taking a new direction following a Home Games and I wish them all well in the future," Woodward said in a BOA statement.

Woodward was deputy chef de mission for the British team at London 2012 when the host nation won 65 medals and finished third in the medals table.

He joined the BOA in 2006 and has accepted a role as a Team GB ambassador.

"I have enjoyed being a part of Team GB enormously. To have been involved in three Olympic Games, Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010 and especially London 2012, and Chef de Mission for the 1st Youth Winter Games in Innsbruck this year, has been an amazing experience," added Woodward.

"The challenge of delivering a home Olympic Games to our largest ever Olympic team has been exhilarating and I would like to congratulate everyone concerned on the best Olympic performance of a host nation in the modern Games era."

Woodward, 56, guided England to victory at the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

(Writing by Toby Davis and Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)