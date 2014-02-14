ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 USA-1 driver Elana Meyers, among the favourites to win women's Olympic bobsleigh gold, emerged unscathed after crashing on her first official training run at the Sanki Sliding Centre on Friday.

Meyers and alternate brakeman Katie Eberling toppled close to the end of their first run but still managed to clock the third fastest time in heat two.

"Not a fun ride. I got late into curve 16 (out of 17), I didn't know it was even possible to crash in curve 16 but I got in late," Meyers told reporters.

"I touched the sled (against the wall), and when you do that, and when your are that late, the sled shoots through the roof..."

Meyers' spill follows an incident on Thursday when a track worker suffered two broken legs after being struck by a 'forerunner' - a bobsleigh sent down the track ahead of the official competitors to check for safety.

Meyers, who won a bronze in Vancouver pushing Erin Pac and finished World Cup runner-up this season after taking the front seat, said crashing was just part of the sport.

"That's the cool thing about bobsleigh ... there is that danger, that risk at every single corner, the possibility that something could go wrong," she said.

"But the coolest thing is saying 'hey, I crashed, but I'm going to go back up there and do it again'.

"Every curve is an opportunity to fix something and get better."

There are four more training runs before the competition starts on Tuesday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)