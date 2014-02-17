INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
Feb 17 Two-man bobsleigh third-run result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Country Athletes Time 1 Russia Alexander Zubkov 56.08 Q Alexey Voevoda 2 Switzerland Beat Hefti 56.26 Q Alex Baumann 3 U.S. Steven Holcomb 56.41 Q Steven Langton 4 Canada Bryan Barnett 56.42 Q Justin Kripps 5 Latvia Oskars Melbardis 56.43 Q Daumants Dreiskens 5 Russia Alexander Kasjanov 56.44 Q Maxim Belugin 7 Germany Alexander Roediger 56.63 Q Maximilian Arndt Marko Huebenbecker 8 Canada Chris Spring 56.62 Q Jesse Lumsden 9 Canada Lyndon Rush 56.64 Q Lascelles Brown 10 Switzerland Rico Peter 56.60 Q Juerg Egger Thomas Lamparter 11 Germany Thomas Florschuetz 56.77 Q Kevin Kuske 12 U.S. Cory Butner 56.77 Q Christopher Fogt Justin Olsen 13 U.S. Nick Cunningham 56.98 Q Johnny Quinn Dallas Robinson 14 Italy Simone Bertazzo 56.90 Q Francesco Costa Simone Fontana 15 Germany Jannis Baecker 57.22 Q Francesco Friedrich 16 Latvia Oskars Kibermanis 57.00 Q Vairis Leiboms 17 Romania Nicolae Istrate 57.24 Q Florin Craciun 18 France Loic Costerg 57.65 Q Romain Heinrich 19 Korea Yunjong Won 57.58 Q Youngwoo Seo 20 Netherlands Edwin van Calker 57.38 Q Bror van Der Zijde 21 Monaco Sebastien Gattuso 57.80 Patrice Servelle 22 Austria Benjamin Maier 57.41 Markus Sammer 23 Britain Lamin Deen 57.38 John Baines 24 Czech Republic Jan Vrba 57.71 Michal Vacek 25 Korea Donghyun Kim 57.73 Junglin Jun 26 Australia Duncan Harvey 57.78 Heath Spence 27 Poland Dawid Kupczyk 57.98 Pawel Mroz 28 Japan Hiroshi Suzuki 58.02 Hisashi Miyazaki 29 Jamaica Winston Watts 58.17 Marvin Dixon Serbia Aleksandar Bundalo DNS Vuk Radenovic Q - Qualified DNS - Did not start (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead