INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
Feb 17 Two-man bobsleigh final standings at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Country Athletes Total time 1 Russia Alexander Zubkov 3:45.39 Alexey Voevoda 2 Switzerland Beat Hefti 3:46.05 Alex Baumann 3 U.S. Steven Holcomb 3:46.27 Steven Langton 4 Russia Alexander Kasjanov 3:46.30 Maxim Belugin 5 Latvia Oskars Melbardis 3:46.48 Daumants Dreiskens 6 Canada Bryan Barnett 3:46.62 Justin Kripps 7 Canada Chris Spring 3:46.79 Jesse Lumsden 8 Germany Alexander Roediger 3:46.85 Maximilian Arndt Marko Huebenbecker 9 Canada Lyndon Rush 3:46.88 Lascelles Brown 10 Switzerland Rico Peter 3:46.96 Juerg Egger Thomas Lamparter 11 Germany Thomas Florschuetz 3:47.00 Kevin Kuske 12 U.S. Cory Butner 3:47.19 Christopher Fogt Justin Olsen 13 U.S. Nick Cunningham 3:47.69 Johnny Quinn Dallas Robinson 14 Italy Simone Bertazzo 3:47.82 Francesco Costa Simone Fontana 15 Germany Jannis Baecker 3:48.20 Francesco Friedrich 16 Latvia Oskars Kibermanis 3:48.52 Vairis Leiboms 17 Romania Nicolae Istrate 3:48.98 Florin Craciun 18 Korea Yunjong Won 3:49.27 Youngwoo Seo 19 Netherlands Edwin van Calker 3:49.33 Bror van Der Zijde 20 France Loic Costerg 3:49.36 Romain Heinrich (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead