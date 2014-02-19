ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 19 Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse successfully defended their Olympic women's bobsleigh title by taking gold in a thrilling finish at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams of the United States won silver and compatriots Jamie Greubel and Aja Evans the bronze. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)