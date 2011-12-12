LONDON Dec 12 An investigation committee
appointed by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has
dismissed allegations that Azerbaijan was promised two boxing
gold medals at next year's London Olympics in exchange for a
$10-million loan to the sport's ruling body.
In a statement released on Monday, the Special Investigation
Committee (SIC) said the report aired on Sept. 23 on the BBC's
Newsnight programme was "groundless and unsupported by any
credible evidence".
After sifting through hundreds of pages of documents, emails
and financial statements, the five members of the SIC, all
senior figures connected to the AIBA, found no wrongdoing.
SIC chairman Tom Virgets, Senior Associate Athletic Director
at the U.S. Naval Academy and chair of the AIBA's Disciplinary
Commission, said: "We have conducted an exhaustive investigation
over the past two months, and we have concluded that the
allegations made by BBC Newsnight in September that there was an
investment by a government or any discussion or effort to
guarantee gold medals were completely without merit."
The BBC report said it had uncovered evidence of "secret
payments" from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to World Series
Boxing (WSB), a new competition run under the auspices of the
AIBA.
It said the WSB's Chief Operating officer, Ivan Khodabakhsh,
had promised Azerbaijan two gold medals in London in return for
the payment.
The AIBA dismissed the allegations at the time as
"preposterous and utterly untrue" while Khodabakhsh strenuously
denied the accusations made against him.
The BBC on Monday said it stood by its investigation and
would continue to cooperate with an International Olympic
Committee (IOC) investigation into the allegations.
COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT
According to the SIC investigation, an individual named as
Hamid Hamidov had made an investment for "commercial purposes,
namely to assist in the establishment and operation of U.S.
boxing franchises".
"This was a purely commercial investment, unconnected to the
Olympic Games, and we have traced both the source of funds and
their disbursement, and documented our findings," Virgets said.
The report found no evidence that the source of the loan was
the Government of Azerbaijan and said Hamidov had sworn a
written statement detailing his involvement as a private
investor looking to profit from the sale of television rights of
WSB.
Despite requests by the AIBA to the BBC to provide evidence
to back up its claims, the investigation said none had been
forthcoming "apart from transcripts of what had been broadcast".
The investigation said two of the BBC's anonymous sources
had refused to cooperate with the SIC while one of its primary
sources was a former AIBA vice-president serving a five-year
suspension from all boxing activity.
In a statement the BBC said: "Newsnight is aware of AIBA's
position and we stand by our investigation."
"While we anticipate AIBA making all the evidence they
reviewed public, we are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing
independent investigation by the International Olympic Committee
Ethics Commission."
Concerns over the scoring system used by the AIBA were
raised at the Beijing Games in 2008 and a new electronic system
will come into force in London.
According to the SIC report the AIBA has proper measures
against manipulation and it said not even the organisations's
president could "deliver" medals as it would involve corrupting
16 separate security systems and more than 60 referees and
technical officials.
It said referees and judges in London would be selected at
random and told 10 minutes before each Olympic bout.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)