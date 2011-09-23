By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, Sept 23
BERLIN, Sept 23 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) will look into allegations that Azerbaijan was
promised two gold medals at next year's London Olympics in
exchange of cash and could launch its own inquiry, it said on
Friday.
A report by British broadcaster BBC on Thursday alleged the
International Boxing Association (AIBA) had received a loan of
several million dollars from an unnamed private Azeri investor
which were meant to secure Olympic success in 2012.
AIBA rejected the claims as "preposterous and untrue" but
said it would launch an investigation.
"We welcome AIBA's announcement of an immediate enquiry into
these claims and we await the outcome of their investigation,"
IOC Communication Director Mark Adams told Reuters.
"For its part the IOC takes all allegations of corruption
very seriously. And we would urge the BBC to make any evidence
they have available to AIBA and to our Ethics Commission which
will then determine if further action is necessary," he said.
"We would also note that the judging process in boxing as in
other sports at the Games are transparent and open to public
scrutiny -- and a number of sports including boxing have made
significant changes to their procedures in recent years to deal
with any potential issues."
This is not the first time that AIBA has been at the heart
of corruption allegations.
The IOC withheld more than $1.0 million of funds after the
2004 Athens Olympics following serious concerns over the scoring
process in the competition and the selection of judges.
The boxing tournament in Athens was marred by several
controversies that sparked anger among spectators and fans
around the world.
The IOC released the funds more than two years later
following the departure of long-time AIBA boss Anwar Chowdry,
who had run the association for 20 years and had himself been
accused of corruption, and a commitment by AIBA to overhaul
judging systems and selection of judges.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)