NEW DELHI Feb 14 Having modelled the
aggressive style of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to
claim an Olympic berth, Indian boxer L. Devendro Singh knows
curbing those attacking instincts is the only way to achieve his
dream of a medal at the London Games.
"I'm a naturally aggressive boxer but need to learn how to
counter-attack better," the shy Manipur boxer, who will turn 20
next month, told Reuters at a Delhi hotel.
"Being too aggressive has its own risks. Boxers from China
and Korea are good at counter-attacking."
Devendro, the soft-spoken 49-kg category boxer, is a big fan
of American Tyson, who, in his heyday, was known as 'the baddest
man on the planet' for his devastating attacking style.
However, the young Indian is also aware of how Tyson's
career unfolded and the struggles the American had with slick
counter-punchers like Evander Holyfield, who proved victorious
when the duo first met in a world title fight in 1996.
Devendro is hopeful the work he has put honing those
necessary counter-attacking skills that Tyson lacked has paid
off and he will use a Feb 14-18 tournament in Kazakhstan to find
out.
"Honestly, a medal (in Kazakhstan) will not be on top of my
mind, Devendro said before explaining he was treating the
tournament as a "learning experience."
Devendro is one of four boxers from India who have qualified
for London while a couple of others, including Beijing bronze
medallist Vijender Singh (75-kg), are expected to make the cut
through April's Asian qualifier in Kazakhstan.
They will be joined by an unprecedented 11 Indian shooters
to spearhead the world's second most populous nation's quest for
rare Olympic glory.
The aim for all members of the team will be to add to
India's nine Olympic gold medals, a paltry offering which is the
result of the south Asian's obsession for all things cricket.
The bias for cricket is underlined by the very hotel
Devendro and his fellow boxers are regularly put up in.
A stone's throw away from the New Delhi rail station, the
modest hotel in the noisy Paharganj area has as much chance of
hosting a national cricketer as an Indian athlete has of winning
the men's 100 metre event at London.
Not that the athletes mind.
POOR COUSINS.
The poor cousins of India's pampered cricketers have long
accepted it as fate. Every four years they sense an opportunity
to rise above this obscurity and so did Devendro.
He stunned some of his ranked opponents in the trial for
last year's World Championship, his first major tournament in
the senior category, in Baku where he reached the quarter-finals
to pocket a London berth.
"I gave everything in the trial but (I) never thought (that
I) would not only qualify for World Championship but also earn a
place for London," said the boxer, who is equally happy kicking
a football or watching Portugal and Real Madrid soccer player
Cristiano Ronaldo on the television.
National coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu has no doubts Devendro
has proved himself in the trials but is equally convinced of the
limitation of a one-dimensional technique built around
aggression.
"The idea now is to give him the exposure. He has learnt a
few things about counter-attacking, all he needs now is to apply
it in competitions," Sandhu told Reuters before heading for
Kazakhstan.
"Maybe opponents would expose some chinks. We would record
his bouts, analyse and polish his technique before London. It's
a kind of study trip for him. He'll get confidence only after he
has applied it successfully in competitions.
"Devendro otherwise is a determined, strong boxer. He is
what we call a tempo-style boxer but he needs to master
counter-attacking," Sandhu added.
