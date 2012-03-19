By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, March 19
MUMBAI, March 19 Five-times world amateur boxing
champion M.C. Mary Kom cracks a smile when she recalls the phone
call from her father ordering her back to the village to explain
herself.
"I never told my parents that I was doing boxing. They only
came to know after I became state champion and my name and
picture came in the newspaper," she told Reuters in an
interview.
"The next day, my father called me up and told me to come
back to our village home. He wanted to talk about why I took up
boxing. He was worried I would sustain injuries."
Mary Kom was the face of the campaign to get women's boxing
into the Olympics and the Indian mother of two will be competing
at the world championships in China in May aiming to book her
spot at the London Games in the 51kg category.
While Indian hopes are high that Mary Kom will return with
the Olympic gold medal, she remembers being greeted with
scepticism when she started out on her career in the ring.
"When I started boxing, people laughed at me and said,
'What can women do in boxing?'" she said. "I took it as a
challenge. If men can do it why can't women? And I became a
world champion before my marriage.
"When I got married, they doubted if I can win again after
marriage. I took it as the second challenge and proved myself."
Mary Kom returned to the ring after she started her family
and it was not long before the doubters were back on her case.
"Again after I had my kids, people would say, 'Now she has
kids, how can she fight?' I won two more world championships and
silenced them."
KEEPING HER GUARD UP
Mary Kom won her world amateur titles at 46 and 48kg but the
lightest of the three weight categories in London will be 51kg.
Her defeat at the weight class in the 2010 Asian Games
semi-finals was a wake-up call and she spent a month in Pune
sparring with three heavier male boxers to prepare.
"In the 46-48kg category I know every boxer and I defeat
them whenever I fight them. They are also short boxers. But I
never fought tall boxers like in the 51kg category. So I had no
experience (before the Asian Games)," she said.
"This time I am sparring with male boxers. I brought three
sparring partners -- 60kg, 57kg and 54kg. I learned my
weaknesses at the Asian Games and other competitions where I
lost. My guard was down.
"I am learning how to improve my guard and the combination
of how to go close and fight. There is a lot of improvement."
The Muhammad Ali fan shudders at the prospect of failing to
qualify.
"Everyone is worried about what if I don't qualify. I am
giving my best and doing my best. Beyond that, it's not in my
hands.
"Nobody will concede an inch just because I'm a five-times
world champion. I'm aware of the expectations.
"Everyone is expecting me to win the gold. I too want a gold
medal. Right now, I will just continue to keep my focus on my
training."
Balancing boxing and motherhood is a daily challenge for
Mary Kom. Last May while she was competing in China one of her
sons was admitted to hospital. When travelling for tournaments,
she calls her children every night before they go to bed and
returns with lots of toys.
Mary Kom has also become a role model in her home state,
where she has started a boxing academy. While she is making
progress the project needs funds.
"We now need a boxing ring and a hall. We are just giving
training on the field," she added. "Still, we are achieving a
lot."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)