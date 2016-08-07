UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic boxing men's lightweight last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Sunday, 7 August David Oliver Joyce (Ireland) beat Andrique Allisop (Seychelles) 3-0 Amnat Ruenroeng (Thailand) beat Ignacio Perrin (Argentina) 3-0 Sofiane Oumiha (France) beat Teofimo Andres Lopez Rivera (Honduras) 3-0 Reda Benbaziz (Algeria) beat Mahmoud Abdelaal (Egypt) 3-0 Adlan Abdurashidov (Russia) beat Thadius Katua (Papua New Guinea) 3-0 Enrico La Cruz (Netherlands) beat Lai Chu-En (Taiwan) 2-1 Saturday, 6 August Anvar Yunusov (Tajikistan) beat Shan Jun (China) 3-0 Joseph Cordina (Britain) beat Charly Suarez (Philippines) 2-1 Hurshid Tojibaev (Uzbekistan) beat Hakan Erseker (Qatar) 3-0 Carlos Balderas Jr (U.S.) beat Berik Abdrakhmanov (Kazakhstan) 3-0 Daisuke Narimatsu (Japan) beat Luis Cabrera (Venezuela) 2-1 Carmine Tommasone (Italy) beat Lindolfo Delgado (Mexico) 3-0
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)