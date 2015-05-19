By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO May 19 Heavy-construction
workers in Rio de Janeiro, many involved in work for the 2016
Olympic Games, have begun a strike, the union representing the
workers said, threatening to slow completion of projects that
are already behind schedule,
About 70 percent of the 12,000 Rio de Janeiro-region members
of the Intermunicipal Union of Heavy Construction Workers, known
by their Portuguese-language acronym Sitraicp, put down their
tools on Monday, the union said. They plan to strike until at
least Friday, the date set for an arbitrator to decide on
conflicting demands from workers and management.
The union wants an 8.5 percent pay raise plus a 40 real
($13.29) increase in a monthly food subsidy. Employers have
offered a 7.3 percent increase.
If the strike is resolved Friday, work on stadiums and
transportation infrastructure projects should not be seriously
affected, Sitraicp president Nelson Duarte told Reuters late
Monday.
"If it is not resolved, then we will go on strike
indefinitely, Duarte said. "If there is a 10- to 15-day
stoppage, there will be an negative impact on (Olympic) work."
The workers' demands come as Brazil's economy slows but
inflation remains stubbornly above the Brazilian government's
target of 4.5 percent a year, plus or minus two percentage
points.
Brazilian consumer prices were 8.17 percent
higher in April than a year earlier according to Brazil's
statistics agency IBGE.
Talks between union and management began in February, but
construction and engineering companies rejected an initial
demand for a 15 percent raise.
The Rio Mais consortium, which is responsible for work on
2016 Olympic projects, said the strike has not affected work on
the Olympic Park, where major events such as track and field are
scheduled. The Rio de Janeiro organizing committee declined to
comment on the strike.
The companies say they are being pressured by the economic
downturn and the fallout from a giant corruption scandal at
Brazil's state-led oil company, Petrobras, Duarte
said.
Many of two dozen companies barred from working with
Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, because of
a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scheme are also
involved in work on Olympic- and Olympic-related projects.
(Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)