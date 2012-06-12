By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 For every British athlete
selected for his or her home London Olympics, there are others
who have had the door closed on them and are not taking it lying
down.
Protests, appeals and threats of legal action have
accompanied the increasingly frequent announcements by the
British Olympic Association (BOA) of the latest men and women
welcomed to Team GB.
Recent squad announcements for taekwondo, triathlon, diving,
fencing and rhythmic gymnastics have all been in the headlines
as much for those who missed out but are desperate to be
included as for those who made it.
"There's a lot of athletes not being selected right now and
we need to be sympathetic to the incredible journey they have
been on and what they have tried to do to make selection," BOA
chief executive Andy Hunt told reporters on Tuesday .
Many of the problems arise from the awarding of 'Host
Nation' places, which allow those Britons who have not achieved
Olympic qualifying standards to take part at the discretion of
the national association.
The selection policies and criteria for them can be
controversial.
"You do get perhaps more subjective judgements needing to be
made as to who will either deliver the most credible performance
or has the most potential for 2016. So that is part of it," said
Hunt.
"There is just a massive interest in competing with the home
team at a home Games. And thirdly there are more sponsors, more
agents, more interested parties supporting athletes, fighting to
the last moment to get an individual on the team."
FENCING APPEALS
The presentation on Tuesday of the 10 British fencers to
compete at the Games starting on July 27 came as one of those
overlooked submitted an appeal against British Fencing's
selection procedures.
Keith Cook, the 2010 British champion and an ambassador for
sponsors Samsung along with former England soccer captain David
Beckham and showjumper Zara Phillips, said he was 'totally
baffled' by his omission.
Fencing had already seen off four appeals by others against
apparently subjective choices and has strongly denied any bias.
At the weekend, Liz Blatchford said she was considering
legal action after British Triathlon chose a lower-ranked rival
as a 'domestique' to help world champion Helen Jenkins win a
medal.
"Our highest ranked athletes...have proven time in time out
that they do not need any help to win, so I really feel that
giving Olympic spots to domestiques is a complete and utter
waste and truly unfair to those athletes like myself who have
given everything to be the best triathletes they can be," she
said on her website (www.lizblatchford.com).
World taekwondo number one and European champion Aaron Cook
said on Friday he was seeking legal advice after lower-ranked
rival Lutalo Muhammad was preferred to him, a decision that the
BOA initially refused to accept but has now.
Hunt said the BOA would seek in future to ensure
subjectivity was removed as far as possible from the process
with criteria "much more clearly set out and perhaps ranked so
individuals can understand how these judgements have been made.
"There were a few appeals in fencing...we have reviewed all
the documentation, we are completely comfortable," he added.
"They followed due process in their selection, none of the
apeals were upheld and therefore there was no requirement for
re-selection.
"An athlete might try and take some form of legal action but
in every case an athlete signs up to the selection policy. That
is usually a binding process which has an appeal mechanism
within it," he added.
Hunt said he fully supported the triathlon selection.
"They (the athletes) knew on this journey they were going in
to either be selected because they had a podium (to aim for) or
they were supporting the other athletes getting there. They all
signed up for it," he said.
"They might now say I'd have wished for a different approach
but that's too late."
