LONDON May 9 Archer Alison Williamson will
compete in her sixth consecutive Olympics after being included
in the British team on Wednesday for this year's London Games.
The 40-year-old, a bronze medallist in Athens eight years
ago, has appeared at every Olympics since making her debut in
Barcelona in 1992 and will become one of only three Britons to
have appeared in six successive summer Games.
Javelin thrower Tessa Sanderson (1976-1996) and fencer Bill
Hoskyns (1956-1976) were the other two.
Britain will have the maximum of three archers in both the
men's and women's competitions which will take place at Lord's,
the home of English cricket.
"I have enjoyed the experience at every Games and it means
as much today as it did when I qualified for the Barcelona Games
20 years ago," Williamson said.
"This is the ultimate event that every athlete aspires to,
and to be there six times is just amazing."
Around 82 British athletes have been confirmed for the host
nation's team with more than 500 expected to compete at the
first London Games since 1948.
