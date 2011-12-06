LONDON Dec 6 When Tommy Proffitt was preparing to box in the 1948 London Olympics, his sisters kindly made him a pair of shorts from an old blackout curtain.

He and his team mate Ron Cooper, a pair of still sprightly octogenarians, never dreamed that one day women, as they will for the first time next year, might also step into the ring to fight for medals at a London Olympics.

The very idea produces a grimace from both Britons.

"No, definitely not," said Proffitt, still wearing his 1948 Olympic blazer.

"Never," agreed Cooper, wrapped up warm against the cold of a grey December afternoon in East London at a presentation of the five male British boxers to have qualified so far for next year's Games.

"I don't believe in it. Kaput. Finished. I've been to boxing shows for West Ham and Dagenham and we go and present the prizes...Girls and boxing? I said no way. No way. It don't make sense to me," continued the retired ship repairer and docker.

"But I can't tell them not to do it. If they want to do it, they do it."

Cooper, the "Unbeaten Sailor" who may have hit the deck a few times but proudly boasts he was never knocked out, recognised that times have changed since he fought as a lightweight and weights were measured in pounds and ounces.

AUSTERITY OLYMPICS

Theirs were the 'Austerity Olympics', held against a backdrop of food rationing and a capital city still ravaged by wartime bombing raids.

The boxing was held at Wembley, across the city from Cooper's native East End, and facilities were basic.

The ring was erected on steel girders over the Empire Pool after the renovated facility had hosted a week of swimming and diving, with water still visible through gaps in the boards.

Make do and mend was the refrain, one that Cooper and his generation have held on to.

"We were on rations for coats, so we had to get clothes coupons to have them made...our own shorts we supplied and we had white trousers," recalled Cooper, who turned professional afterwards.

"I used them (the trousers) as an instructor. I was an instructor for 35 years and I wore them out. I've still got the jacket for my two sons if they want it, if they want to sell it when I'm brown bread (dead). And I've still got my tie and the actual vest I boxed in."

The trays of food laid on for today's hopefuls, well fed and funded, also revived old memories of the training regime in Uxbridge and Wargrave to the west of London.

"We never had any special food," said Cooper, speaking for Proffitt while the Manchester-based former bantamweight contemplated the filled bap in his hand.

"I spoke to some runners and they said they had some special food. I said where did you get that from then? Was it bent? we never had none.

"Do you remember having a bit of meat, Tom? Corned beef. I had custard and jelly for afters. I loved it."

Even taking part in those strictly amateur Games was a hardship for some of the chosen few, with employers under no obligation to allow time off for staff who had to train in lunch breaks or out of hours.

"We had lads there who took three weeks off and never got paid," said Proffitt, who was demobilised from the airforce in February of 1948 and went to work in heavy industry.

"I was fortunate that my gaffer paid me. There was at least one who got the sack, a Liverpool lad, for going down (to London).

"Prior to going to the training, I took a fortnight's holiday and I went down to a farm and did a bit of running, just to get fit to train. Training is really hard and you've got to go in with a bit of backing. So that was preparation.

"I was a bit lucky. I had two sisters and they helped me a lot. They even made me black shorts out of the blackout curtains. I was well supported, family-wise," he added.

"My mother and sisters all chipped in and I did get an extra egg now and again."

An estimated four billion people from more than 200 countries are expectd to watch the ceremonies when the Games open next July, with wall-to-wall coverage in the build-up and throughout.

In 1948, it was a bit different.

"We never had all the cameras and television. Did you have a TV, Tommy?" asked Cooper, who hopes to carry the torch for part of next year's relay, as he leaned across to his old mate.

"Oh, there was one at Uxbridge," recalled Proffitt after a moment's reflection. "You had to turn it off after an hour because it got too hot."