LONDON Jan 24 London Olympic organisers
attempted to placate breastfeeding mums on Tuesday after facing
a backlash from women who have been told they cannot bring
babies into venues without buying a separate ticket.
Tickets for the Games which start in just over six months'
time went on sale last March, before some of the purchasers
discovered they were pregnant, and most events sold out
immediately.
Many of the tickets returned on a re-sale website have also
been at the top of the price range.
Mothers have expressed frustration and anger on the
mumsnet.com website with the chatroom drawing 125 posts and
ranking as the most active topic after complaints were first
aired earlier this month.
"I'm shocked by the conversation I just had with the London
2012 ticketing people," reported littlepinklizard.
"Our baby is due 2 June, so was enquiring about what I need
to do about tickets for the new baby. They said everyone needs a
ticket - fine. Children's tickets are £1 - fine.
"But there are no children's tickets for the horse jumping
so I have to pay £95 to have a 3 month old in a sling. I said I
was planning to bf (breastfeed) and couldn't go without the
baby.
"They said the only alternative was to re-sell my ticket or
give it to someone else."
LOCOG confirmed the official policy was that everyone
entering a venue had to have a ticket.
However, following the complaints and suggestions that the
policy was in breach of sexual equality laws, they suggested
they could review the situation.
"We want families and young people to come and enjoy the
Games, which is why we created Pay Your Age tickets at a third
of sessions," said a spokesperson.
"Of course we understand that some new mums may want to take
their babies to events they have tickets to, and we will look at
what we can do when the remaining tickets go on sale in April."
A million tickets, held back for contingency reasons while
venues were tested and licensed, are due to go on sale in April
along with returns.
LOCOG has already said it intends to get as many as possible
into the hands of those who had failed to get any in previous
ballots.
