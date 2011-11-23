Nov 23 Historic Scotland has ruled out
plans for a giant set of Olympic rings to be displayed on the
ramparts of Edinburgh Castle ahead of next year's London Games.
The body, an agency of the Scottish government charged with
looking after the country's heritage, said in a statement on
Wednesday that it had decided against the eight metre high
aluminium rings.
"Following careful consideration it is clear that the
proposal would not be suitable for the successful operation of
Scotland's most popular heritage attraction," it said.
"It may well be that there are other more suitable sites in
Edinburgh, and the Scottish Government and agencies will work
with (2012 organisers) LOCOG and The City of Edinburgh Council
to do what we can to assist with the consideration of
alternatives."
Historic Scotland said they fully supported the Games, with
the Olympic torch due to visit Edinburgh on its tour of Britain
next year.
The Edinburgh Evening News, which had campaigned against the
proposal, reported that the rings would have cost the taxpayer
an estimated 200,000 pounds ($311,600).
Edinburgh was the first city outside London, where the giant
interlocked rings have been erected at St. Pancras station, to
put in a planning request for such a display although others
have been approached as well.
"With Edinburgh being such a centre for celebration during
the summer it was always our ambition to draw intentional
attention to such an iconic site in the City with the placement
of the Rings," a LOCOG spokesperson said.
"We understand Historic Scotland's decision and will work
with them and other organisations in Scotland to see if there
are suitable locations for the Rings to be displayed in Scotland
in the run up to the Games."
