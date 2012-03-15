Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, March 15 Former Olympic medallist Chris Newton has been put in charge of Britain's women's road race team for London 2012.
Newton, who competed at four Olympics, winning silver medals in the men's team pursuit in 2000 and 2004 and a bronze in the points race in Beijing, has been working with British Cycling's men's Endurance Academy.
"We're confident that Chris's skills and capabilities will ensure that the women's road team arrive at the London 2012 Olympic Games ready to give their best possible performance," British Cycling's performance director Dave Brailsford said in a statement on Thursday.
Nicole Cooke won the road race in Beijing where Britain enjoyed their best Games with eight cycling gold medals. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.