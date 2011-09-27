By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 Newly-crowned road race world
champion Mark Cavendish will thrive under the pressure of
competing at the London Olympics next year, his British team
mate Bradley Wiggins said on Tuesday.
The Manx rider, who already has 20 Tour de France stages to
his name, increased the burden of expectation on Sunday by
becoming the first male British rider in 46 years to win the
world title.
"I think he will thrive on that," triple Olympic pursuit
cycling champion Wiggins told Reuters at the opening of a TeamGB
merchandise outlet at a shopping centre on the edge of the
Olympic Park in east London.
"He's a winner through and through and he'll take strength
from that."
Wiggins, looking forward to his fourth Olympics, warned
however that there was a big difference between the Games and
world championships.
"The Olympics is so different," he said. "There is only a
five-man team in the Olympic road race, one of which has to come
from the time trials. So the circumstances are never going to be
the same as they were in Copenhagen.
"It's going to be an incredibly difficult task to win that
Olympic road race. It's almost not comparable."
Wiggins was one of seven riders helping Cavendish to win the
title on the road in Denmark and they could be even closer team
mates next year with the new champion strongly tipped to join
Team Sky.
"I suppose the announcement will be imminent as to where
Mark will be racing next season and obviously Sky are the big
favourites to get his autograph," said Wiggins, a time trial
silver medallist in Copenhagen.
"We'll see. If he does come it will be fantastic having the
world champion in the team.
"Deep down I'm sure he wants to be with us. Six of the seven
guys that were riding with him at the weekend were all Team Sky
so I think that shows the strength of the team we've got and I'm
sure he'd love to be part of that."
Cycling's status as one of the big draws of the Games was
emphasised on Tuesday by Wiggins's presence at the TeamGB shop,
with a model cycling track prominent in the entrance.
Visiting the real Velodrome, in the nearby Olympic Park, was
low on the rider's list of priorities however.
"I haven't been there yet, haven't even seen it," he said.
"One track's like another track almost and you tend to just see
it in the days before."
"I think the home advantage, certainly in cycling terms,
will come from the crowds," added the 31-year-old.
(Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)