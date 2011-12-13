LONDON Dec 13 The British Olympic
Association (BOA) on Tuesday filed a formal appeal with the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in their dispute with the
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over controversial lifetime
Olympic bans for drugs cheats.
The BOA bans any British athlete guilty of a doping offence
from future Olympics. WADA ruled last month that the hardline
stance broke the world body's own rules, which specify a maximum
two-year ban for a first offence.
CAS had ruled in October that an International Olympic
Committee rule similar to the BOA's, excluding athletes banned
for six months or more from the next Olympics, amounted to a
second sanction and contravened WADA's anti-doping code.
The IOC accepted the CAS ruling and nullified its law.
"The BOA selection policy is a direct expression of the
commitment British athletes have made to uphold the values of
fair play, integrity and clean competition - values that are at
the heart of Olympic sport," BOA chairman Colin Moynihan said in
a statement.
"It is a policy that reflects the culture and character of
Team GB. The BOA and British Olympic athletes do not consider
that those who have deliberately cheated should represent
Britain at the Olympic Games."
The BOA said it had appealed to CAS to "obtain clarity on
the status of its selection policy well in advance of the London
2012 Olympic Games".
The Games open on July 27.
The statement added that "the BOA and WADA have agreed that
CAS is the appropriate forum for resolution of this matter, and
both parties are seeking to arrange matters so that a decision
can be made by CAS before the end of April 2012.
"We appreciate the opportunity to appear before CAS and
explain why our selection policy is entirely consistent with the
Olympic Charter, and why it is essential for National Olympic
Committees to have the autonomy and independence to determine
their own selection policies."
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alan Baldwin)