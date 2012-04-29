(Adds Chambers' agent reaction)
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, April 29 Sprinter Dwain Chambers and
cyclist David Miller will be cleared to compete in this year's
London Olympics when the Court of Arbitration (CAS) over-rules a
British Olympic life ban on drug offenders, a source with
knowledge of the ruling told Reuters on Sunday.
CAS is set to announce on Monday that the British Olympic
Association (BOA) lifetime ban does not comply with the World
Anti-Doping Agency's global code which provides for a two-year
suspension for first offenders.
The decision from the Lausanne-based independent court is
due to be released at 1400GMT.
The BOA said on Sunday it had received the written CAS
decision.
"The British Olympic Association can confirm that today, it
has received from the Court of Arbitration for Sport the written
decision in the arbitration between the BOA and the World
Anti-Doping Association," it said in a statement.
"As the decision is to be announced first by CAS, and out of
respect for CAS and the Arbitration Panel, the BOA will be
offering no comment today."
The BOA has already asked WADA to double its two-year ban
for a first serious doping offence, including missing one
Olympics.
Former world indoor 60 metres champion Chambers was banned
for two years after testing positive for the designer steroid
THG. Millar was also banned for two years after admitting taking
the blood booster EPO.
Chambers' legal representative Siza Agha said the
information, if correct, had been potentially provided in breach
of a court order.
"Dwain and I are uninterested in anything to do with this
case until it is formally published tomorrow," he said in a text
message to Reuters.
"For my part I do not approve of information being
disseminated in this fashion and condemn it as being utterly
unprofessional whatever the source."
