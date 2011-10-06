LONDON Oct 6 Britain is keeping its bylaw
preventing its athletes found guilty of wilful doping from
competing in the Olympics, British Olympic Association chairman
Colin Moynihan said on Thursday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier cleared the
way for several dozen former doping offenders to compete at next
year's London Games after dismissing the validity of an
International Olympic Committee (IOC) eligibility rule.
The BOA said its rule was different.
"It is tough but it is fair. It has a strong appeal
mechanism," Moynihan told a news conference.
"Fundamentally the BOA byelaw addesses eligibility and is
not a sanction."
