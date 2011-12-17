LONDON Dec 17 A top British sprinter
desperate to run in his home London Olympics next year has
raised 32,550 pounds ($50,500) in sponsorship by auctioning
himself on eBay.
James Ellington told the BBC he "couldn't be happier' after
his effort to raise cash to train closed on Saturday with 71
bids from 45 bidders over a 10-day period.
"I didn't think that many people would bid," added the 100
and 200 metre runner who competed in this year's world
championships in Daegu.
Ellington, 26, lost out on funding after enduring four years
of injury problems, making him the country's top sprinter
without a sponsor ahead of his home Games.
He had set a reserve of 30,000 pounds, which he said would
provide him with enough to train and pay for travel,
accommodation, kit and nutritional support.
In return for the cash, he had promised to wear the
sponsor's branded kit "at every possible opportunity where
appropriate, including at training and press events, until after
the 2012 Games."
