* Britain sees Olympic Games as shop window for business
* Short-term impact on economy seen limited
* Poor part of London gets radical makeover
By Keith Weir
LONDON, April 5 If Britain was hoping the
Olympics would mark a turning point for a struggling economy,
then it is in for a disappointment despite the government's
efforts to cash in on the Games.
Economists reckon the Games will, at best, give the economy
a minor and temporary fillip. The Olympics could lift the mood
of a country in the grip of austerity measures, but experts say
it will be difficult to maintain that momentum.
Britain has dropped its traditional reserve and is going for
the hard sell when the Olympics returns to London for the first
time since 1948.
A tourism campaign backed by Prince Harry and pop star
turned designer Victoria Beckham is rolling around the globe
branding Britain as "GREAT" to try to bring in millions of
additional tourists in coming years.
At home, rules restricting shopping hours on Sundays will be
suspended for the summer to help retailers to make the most of
the event.
Aware of the allure of the Olympics for company chiefs and
keen to show off British know-how, the government is staging a
series of business summits to coincide with the event.
However, most economists believe the Games, backed by 9.3
billion pounds ($14.9 billion) of public funding, will provide
only a temporary boost to growth before their impact fades.
"I'm sceptical about the impact of the Games, to be
honest," said Brian Hilliard, of Societe Generale.
"If you look at some of the analysis of past Olympics they
do show that the regular tourist tends to stay away. The big
impact has already been seen with infrastructure spending which
will end on the day before the Games," he added.
Hilliard said there would be a temporary boost in the third
quarter thanks to the July 27-August 12 event. The effect should
be amplified by comparisons with a weak previous quarter when
Britain has a series of public holidays.
Calculated from the projections in the Bank of England's
latest Inflation Report, Hilliard says the central bank has
pencilled in growth of 1.1 percent in third quarter after the
projected contraction of 0.2 percent quarter on quarter in the
previous three months.
The government's own economic watchdog is also cautious,
seeing a smaller upward tick in the Olympic period when sales of
millions of Games tickets flatter the figures slightly.
"We assume that, apart from the ticket sales effects, the
Olympics will not have a material effect on the quarterly path
of GDP," said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
"This is consistent with a number of studies which suggest
that the overall economic impact is likely to be small."
SALES DRIVE
In the midst of a grinding seven-year austerity programme,
imposed to deal with the hangover from the financial crisis,
Britain is determined to make the most of its Olympic summer.
"The Olympic Games is the biggest opportunity the UK will
get in a generation to showcase the UK," said Alan Collins, who
works for a government department that promotes business.
"We're determined on the business side to seize that Olympic
gold moment to try to do the best we can for the economy, for
jobs and for prosperity," added Collins, managing director,
Olympic Legacy at UK Trade and Investment.
Collins said British companies were already in demand in
fast growing economies such a Russia and Brazil which will host
winter and summer Olympics over the next four years.
The government produces impressive figures for the impact of
the Olympics - forecasting an eventual extra 1 billion pounds in
revenues from the business drive and double that from tourism.
However, short-term prospects are less rosy.
Balfour Beatty, Britain's largest construction
company which developed the Olympic Aquatics Centre, has said it
is likely to cut jobs under a cost-saving plan.
Stefan Szymanski, professor of sport management at the
University of Michigan, says the Olympics are expensive and talk
from politicians of an economic dividend was misplaced.
"The Olympics are not viable as a private commercial
enterprise. It needs a public subsidy," he told Reuters.
"We have to have a justification hence the bogus claims that
there is an Olympic benefit. We are paying for a party for other
people in our own backyard. That is going to cost money," added
Szymanksi, a Briton.
"FEELGOOD FACTOR?"
Retailers are hoping that the Games and celebrations in June
of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee will help to get
hard-pressed consumers spending again.
"The British consumer, given a reason to celebrate, is
particularly resilient and will save for those (events) and will
make sure that they have a decent time," said Jim McCarthy,
Chief Executive of discount store chain Poundland.
There are precedents for major sporting events helping to
revive large European economies.
Germany experienced a "feel-good factor" when it hosted the
2006 soccer World Cup - a combination of good weather, a run to
the semi-final and a general feeling it was putting on a fine
show boosted the national mood and drove spending higher.
Europe's largest economy duly grew at its fastest rate in
six years. A University of Bonn study concluded the tournament
had a lasting positive psychological impact on consumers,
contributing to increased investment as well as spending.
However, economists believe the heady Olympic atmosphere
will fade swiftly once the athletes leave town.
"If the Olympic Games goes well and there is a boost to the
economy, it's hard really to see it as being anything more than
a blip," said Howard Archer of IHS Global Insight.
"Once the Games are over, people are still faced with the
same economic problems," he added.
REVIVING EAST LONDON
The money Britons have already ploughed into the Olympics
has transformed a derelict area in the poor east of the capital
into an attractive park dotted with state-of-the-art stadia.
Australian developer Westfield has opened Europe's
biggest urban shopping centre on the edge of the site in
Stratford and many sports fans will pass through the mall on
their way to the Games.
Robin Wales, the ebullient local mayor for Newham, says the
Olympic investment will prove a boon to his borough - one of the
poorest in the country.
Westfield has created 2,500 jobs for local people, he said.
"They (Westfield) are running way above the numbers they
expected. It's an incredible story of success but that's the
thing about the East End, people don't realise the untapped
talent here."
However, an Olympic divide is evident at the Games site.
Across a busy road from Westfield stands the 1970s Stratford
Centre, home to high street staples such as supermarket
JSainsbury Plc and stationer WHSmith as well
as independent market stalls.
"Westfield is very busy. As soon as people come out of the
station they are in Westfield, they don't have to come here,"
said Narendra Jivray, a salesman at "City of Leather", an outlet
selling jackets in an arcade at the back of the centre.
"But all around London it's the same, nobody is spending
money."
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)