UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
July 5 British riders Nick Skelton and John Whitaker will compete in their seventh and sixth Olympic Games respectively, the British Olympic Association said in unveiling its team on Tuesday.
The pair form part of Team GB's highly experienced 12-rider team covering eventing, dressage and jumping for the Rio Games.
In the jumping, London 2012 gold medallist Skelton again rides Big Star while Whitaker, who won silver in Los Angeles in 1984, will compete on Ornellaia.
Whitaker's younger brother Michael, who also won silver in 1984, heads to his fifth Olympics on Cassionato.
Three-time Olympic medallist William Fox-Pitt, who recovered after a fall from his horse and subsequent induced coma last year, has been named in the eventing team with Chilli Morning.
As expected, the British Queen's grand-daughter Zara Tindall has missed out on selection for the dressage team. In 2012 she won silver but failed to make the shortlist this time.
Team GB was the most successful nation in equestrian events in 2012, winning three golds, one silver and a bronze across the three disciplines. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.