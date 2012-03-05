By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, March 5
LONDON, March 5 The hoopla surrounding
Britain's rhythmic gymnasts was settled on Monday when the team
won their appeal against exclusion from the London Olympics.
An independent arbitrator had been asked to rule on the
controversy after national governing body British Gymnastics
refused to nominate the team for a host nation place in January
after they fell marginally short of the benchmark score they had
been set to qualify.
Their subsequent appeal was accepted by Sports Resolutions
UK, an independent body established to adjudicate sporting
disputes, on Monday, meaning Britain will field a rhythmic
gymnastics team at an Olympics for the first time.
Former British ice dance greats Jayne Torvill and
Christopher Dean had worked with the team of teenagers during
the qualification competition, giving them tips on how to
impress the audiences and judges.
However, tearful scenes followed as they fell 0.273 marks
short of the 45.223 target set by British Gymnastics.
British Gymnastics said it had accepted the decision and
would now nominate a team to the British Olympic Association
which has been offered a host country position by the
International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).
"British Gymnastics respects the rights of its athletes to
appeal selection procedure," chief executive Jane Allen said in
a statement.
"We were confident that we had put in place a transparent,
fair and equitable selection policy and associated qualifying
score to allow a rhythmic group to self-determine their
nomination to the BOA and subsequent participation in the London
2012 Olympic games.
"The selection policy and its associated procedures have
been thoroughly examined by an independent arbitrator and we
accept his ruling."
Rhythmic gymnastics, disciplines performed to music with
ropes, balls, clubs, hoops and ribbon will be staged at Wembley
Arena on Aug. 9-12.
(Editing by Sonia Oxley)