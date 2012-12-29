LONDON Dec 29 Bradley Wiggins, the first Briton to win the Tour de France cycling race, has been knighted in a special United Kingdom New Years Honours list which acknowledges the success of the home team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Just over a week after winning the Tour, Wiggins won a gold medal in the Olympic time trial, one of 65 medals collected by the British team who finished third in the medals table behind the United States and China.

Ben Ainslie, the most decorated yachtsman in Olympic history with gold medals in four consecutive Games, is also knighted as are David Brailsford, the performance director of British cycling and David Tanner, the performance director of British rowing. All four can now be addressed as "Sir".

Cyclist Sarah Storey, who won four gold medals at the Paralympics, has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

London Olympic gold medallists Jessica Ennis (athletics), Mo Farah (athletics), Katherine Grainger (rowing), Victoria Pendleton (cycling) and David Weir (wheelchair athlete) were named Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Sebastian Coe, the chairman of the London organising committee, is awarded a Companion of Honour (CH) on the main honours' list.

There were also awards for Olympic men's tennis champion and U.S. Open winner Andy Murray and Olympic women's boxing gold medallist Nicola Adams among others. (Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Mark Meadows)