* Games countdown enters last 200 days
* Balfour Beatty win Olympic Park contract
* Prime Minister Cameron speaks of lasting legacy
(Adds investment summit plans paras 4-5)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Jan 9 The London Olympics
countdown entered its final 200 days on Monday with government
and organisers talking up the legacy Britain can look forward to
long after the last medal has been won and the show is over.
On the day three more Games venues had their future
ownership announced, Prime Minister David Cameron held his first
cabinet meeting of the New Year at the Olympic Park in
Stratford, east London, instead of at Downing Street.
"Today, as we mark 200 days to go, and six out of the eight
Olympic venues having already secured their future, we are well
on track to delivering a lasting legacy for the whole of
Britain," Cameron said.
The government will hold a series of business
summits during the Games which it hopes will generate an
additional 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) of revenue for
British companies.
"We are working hard to make sure the whole
country can seize this once in a generation
opportunity ," Cameron said.
Sporting legacy and the economic regeneration of a
run-down area of east London, without the facilities becoming a
drain on public finances after the Games, were central to
London's successful bid in 2005 but critics have questioned how
much money the government can recoup.
Construction giant Balfour Beatty PLC will take over the
running of the Olympic Park, which includes the 115 metre high
AccelorMittal Orbit feature, in a 10-year 50 million pound deal.
The wave-shaped Aquatics Centre and multi-use Handball
Arena, where the cabinet met, will be operated by locally based
Greenwich Leisure Limited.
The new contracts will create at least 254 jobs on the Park,
which will host many of the showcase events including athletics,
track cycling and swimming when the games open on July 27.
MILLION VISITORS
The government expects the Orbit, a landmark helter-skelter
of a structure designed by artist Anish Kapoor and taller than
New York's Statue of Liberty, to attract up to a million
visitors a year.
They hope the Aquatics Centre could caters for 800,000 users
a year as a local community facility accessible to all as well
as remaining a venue for world class events.
The multi-use Arena will become the capital's third largest,
hosting up to half a million visitors a year to concerts,
exhibitions and sports events.
The remaining two venues yet to have confirmed legacy
operators are the main stadium, which has cost 486 million
pounds to build, and the international broadcast and press
centre.
"To find operators to take over these world class facilities
so far ahead of the Games and to secure their commitment to
spread jobs and opportunities throughout the local communities
is the icing on the 2012 cake," said London mayor Boris Johnson.
"We can now start the run-in to a fantastic year of
celebration with huge pride and optimism that London will stage
a great Games, delivering lasting sustainable benefits long
after the athletes have departed."
The Games have a budget of 9.3 billion pounds, with venue
security accounting for some 553 million and a further 475
million allocated to policing and security measures outside
stadiums.
Monday's cabinet meeting followed media reports at the
weekend that police carrying out security tests at the Olympic
Park had managed to smuggle in a fake bomb on at least one
occasion.
Sebastian Coe, chairman of organisers LOCOG, said there was
still much to do.
"We are all very excited but I think we all feel a massive
weight of responsibility to get the project across the line and
to deliver something that's not just going to make 60 million
people in the UK proud but really excite the four billion people
who are going to be watching us over the duration of the Games,"
he told Sky Sports television.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John Mehaffey)