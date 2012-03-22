By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 The Stella McCartney-designed
kit to be worn by Britain's Olympic and Paralympic teams at
London 2012 got its first airing on Thursday as a host of medal
prospects strutted their stuff at the Tower of London.
Heptathlete Jessica Ennis and triple jumper Phillips Idowu
were among 32 athletes from a range of sports modelling the gear
as tourists and excited parties of schoolchildren watched.
McCartney, who was appointed by German sports giant adidas
as creative director for the project, reconstructed Britain's
Union flag in shades of blue but she did use red for the 38
styles of shoe designed for the 26 Olympic and 20 Paralympic
sports, as well as for Idowu's knee-high socks.
The 900-strong British team will get competition and
training kit, a presentation suit, casual attire to wear around
the Olympic village and other accessories.
While looks are important, with British gymnast Louis Smith
describing the attire as "sexy but professional", designers say
everything possible has been done to make the British team
"faster, stronger and cooler" as they bid for gold medals.
"I love what Stella has done with the design," said former
world champion and Beijing silver medallist Idowu, known for his
colourful hairdos.
"Looking good is psychologically important but my sprint
suit is also technically advanced, so not only do I look good
but I also have confidence in the technology in the kit."
Team suppliers adidas say their cutting-edge technology will
aid muscle movement and slice precious tenths of seconds off
times on the track and in the pool.
Smith, who became the first Briton to win an individual
medal in gymnastics for 100 years in Beijing, provided the
highlight of a glitzy launch parade, rising through the floor of
the stage with legs outstretched on the pommel horse.
"It looks fantastic, very royal, very patriotic. We want to
be very professional but sexy at the same time," Smith told
Reuters before a passing pigeon spattered his skin-hugging suit
with droppings.
McCartney, daughter of Beatles great Paul, said she had put
the Union flag at the forefront of the design.
"For me it's one of the most beautiful flags in the world
and it was important for me to stay true to that iconic design
but also to modernise it and present it in a contemporary way,"
McCartney said.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)