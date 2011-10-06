Oct 6 London is ready to host next year's
Olympics with just under 300 days to go, mayor Boris Johnson has
told visiting inspectors.
The International Olympic Committee's coordination
commission is this week making its penultimate visit to the
capital before the Games and met Johnson at City Hall on
Wednesday.
"Our venues are ready, our Park is ready, our transport
system is being transformed," he told them.
"Excitement around London 2012 is already reaching fever
pitch and there is no doubt that the capital will live up to
everyone's expectations but there is still much to do over the
coming months.
"We will continue to improve our public squares, parks and
streets and dress our great city with the unmistakeable Olympic
Rings so that London sparkles in the world's spotlight in a few
months time."
Construction of all the competition venues, including the
main Olympic stadium, is complete and they have been handed over
to the organising committee. The newly-laid running track was
unveiled by organisers on Monday.
Some 6.5 billion pounds has also been spent on upgrading and
extending transport links, a major concern for the organisers.
